Truist Securiti Comments on Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AWI. Truist upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.56.

AWI opened at $108.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.59. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $110.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 98,831 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.