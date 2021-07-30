Truist Securiti Comments on Ameris Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

ABCB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,938,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after acquiring an additional 668,306 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,164,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 527,958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after purchasing an additional 477,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 345,513 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

