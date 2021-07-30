Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOKF. Hovde Group reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.48. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.77.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 33.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,918. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

