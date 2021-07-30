Truist Initiates Coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $194.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

