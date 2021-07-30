Truist Increases Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $172.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $160.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.32 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $163.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.55.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

