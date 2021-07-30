Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.71 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 20.65.

Shares of DNUT opened at 16.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of 15.50 and a 1-year high of 21.69.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 5,882,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 294,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

