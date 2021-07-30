TrueFeedBack Price Reaches $0.0045 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 29th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $40,043.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

