Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Issues Earnings Results

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%.

Tronox stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.66. Tronox has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on TROX. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,041.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

