Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Trinseo stock opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.62. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

In related news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $193,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Trinseo by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

