TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $39.97 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.