Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock to C$3.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Trican Well Service traded as high as C$2.76 and last traded at C$2.73, with a volume of 221440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Cormark set a C$2.66 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.74.

The company has a market cap of C$659.82 million and a PE ratio of -9.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

