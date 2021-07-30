Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.65 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TOLWF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.33.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TOLWF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,202. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.