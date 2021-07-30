Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,739.50 ($22.73). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 1,720 ($22.47), with a volume of 222,046 shares.

TPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travis Perkins to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,835.27 ($23.98).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a PE ratio of -168.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,910.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins Company Profile (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.