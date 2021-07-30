Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%.

Shares of TVTX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 392,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,036. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $831.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TVTX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

