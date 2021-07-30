Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Noah L. Rosenberg Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $17,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $13.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter.

TVTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

