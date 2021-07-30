Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Travel + Leisure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s FY2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

TNL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

TNL stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.