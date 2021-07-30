Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.80. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$24.63, with a volume of 66,809 shares trading hands.

TCL.A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.22.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

