Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Shares Up 0%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) shares shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76. 365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.32.

Transcontinental Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCLCF)

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

