TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransAlta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.26. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TransAlta by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in TransAlta by 7.6% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TransAlta by 21.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

