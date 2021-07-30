Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,006 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,480% compared to the typical daily volume of 127 put options.

Several research firms have commented on LRN. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get Stride alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Stride by 107.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Stride by 14.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Stride by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $31.00. 5,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,500. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.26. Stride has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.15.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.