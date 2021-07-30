Traders Buy Large Volume of Green Dot Call Options (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,001 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,123% compared to the average daily volume of 90 call options.

Shares of GDOT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.38. 965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,223. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,659.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $368,494. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2,977.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. cut their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

