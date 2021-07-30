TownSquare Capital LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $295,934,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,806,000 after buying an additional 2,798,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after buying an additional 2,736,663 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $132,333,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCI opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

