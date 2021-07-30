TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 12.5% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth about $19,814,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of ABB by 22.6% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

ABB stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $37.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

