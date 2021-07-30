TownSquare Capital LLC Has $319,000 Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after buying an additional 1,118,039 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,516,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,895,000 after purchasing an additional 222,865 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,380,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 227,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,687,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAA opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.72. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.46.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

