TownSquare Capital LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.28. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $66.78 and a twelve month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.