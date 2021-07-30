TownSquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,174 Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

COG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

