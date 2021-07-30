TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 635 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 9.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $266.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.01, a PEG ratio of 339.11 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $275.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.88.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Cowen lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.56.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

