Tower Semiconductor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,079 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,253% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $27.66 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

