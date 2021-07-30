Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Update

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the June 30th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Touchpoint Group stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 1,460,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,390. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. Touchpoint Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business.

