Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to C$118.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$114.00 to C$118.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Toromont Industries from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Shares of TMTNF stock remained flat at $$83.09 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.01. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

