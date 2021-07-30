Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Up 77.9% in July

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the June 30th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 147.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPZEF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.89. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.