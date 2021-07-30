Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 200 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $2,785,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.78, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.