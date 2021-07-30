Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 121 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 33.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 237.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $372.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

