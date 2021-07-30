Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 507 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 133.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in 2U were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in 2U by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in 2U by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

