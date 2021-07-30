Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Announces Earnings Results

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%.

Shares of NYSE:TWI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 17,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,061. Titan International has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $530.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

