TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE TIMB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.27. 2,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70. TIM has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1428 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM by 74.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 142,707 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in TIM by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,795 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in TIM by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 281,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 182,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TIM by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TIM by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 452,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TIM

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

