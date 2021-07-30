Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Trading Up 6.4%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) was up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 21,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWMIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

