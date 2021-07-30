Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,062 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of CorePoint Lodging worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after purchasing an additional 189,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 105,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

CPLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $13.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $797.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.97. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $14.65.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

