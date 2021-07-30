Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,855 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after acquiring an additional 668,810 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,584.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 327,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 308,239 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 929.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 125,841 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 83,055 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 322,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 81,225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.11. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

