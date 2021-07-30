Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases New Stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.19% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 988,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 171,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 220,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 114,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 35,795 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.06. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

