Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 8,947 JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,066,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after buying an additional 154,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $58.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.29. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $61.37.

