ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Down 2.4%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26. Approximately 850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 558,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDUP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $7,766,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $3,266,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $17,998,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

