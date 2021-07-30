Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.35

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 1515171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

