Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $534.99 and last traded at $531.12, with a volume of 2621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $528.27.

The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.95.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,683,200,000 after buying an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,081,402,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $209.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $491.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.