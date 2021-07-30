Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $610.00 at BTIG Research

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $541.95.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $537.95. 7,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,547. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.79. The company has a market capitalization of $211.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $535.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after purchasing an additional 784,070 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after purchasing an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

