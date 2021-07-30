The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited decreased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,490 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

