The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEN stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.29. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on WEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

In other The Wendy’s news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

