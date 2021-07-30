The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Michael Frederick Klein Sells 12,000 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Frederick Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $148.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.11. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $890,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

