The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of The St. Joe stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The St. Joe has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.01.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

