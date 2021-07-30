The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Holdings Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.65% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 46,035 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,358,000 after buying an additional 34,671 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.95.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

